Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2 will have new director

Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2 is already in development at Square Enix, and little by little the network has been receiving information about what is part of this package. The most recent, for example, has to do with the change of directors for the game.

Speaking to Famitsu magazine, Tetsuya Nomura, who directed the first episode, revealed that he will still be involved with the project sequence, but will leave the game direction to Naoki Hamaguchi – who already has enough experience with the series, given that he is working in it since Final Fantasy XII.

The most recent announcement involving the game is that of Final Fantasy VII Remake Integrade, which will arrive on PlayStation 5 on June 10. In addition, we also had the revelation of Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis for iOS and Android at the State of Play held last Thursday (25).