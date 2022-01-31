Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2 Will Be Announced In 2022

Final Fantasy VII Remake: The title has been in development since the premiere of the first installment on PS4, although none of its keys have been revealed. That Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2 had tickets to be announced in 2021 was something that one could hope for. Square Enix celebrates the 25th anniversary of this seventh chapter and has already dropped that they are looking to produce announcements. It was precisely during an event that took place in the context of the birthday that Yoshinori Kitase, director of the classic game and producer of the remake, confirmed that the second part will be announced this year.

“We are working hard on Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis,” the producer recalled. “Also, regarding the highly anticipated Final Fantasy VII Remake [Part 2], there will be more information this year if we can.” Although the nuance “if we can” adds an unflattering conditional, Kitase has qualified his words when they have insisted on whether or not he is sure that the project will be revealed in 2022.

“Yes. We just kicked off the 25th anniversary of Final Fantasy VII, so we want to celebrate and excite fans. In the next 12 months we want to share some information. Wait for news”.

Final Fantasy: Ever Crisis will debut sooner

The second installment of this reimagining will be directed by Naoki Hamaguchi, who was also one of the directors for Part 1. Tetsuya Nomura, for his part, will take on a more general role as creative director for the entire Final Fantasy VII project. Before the story of Cloud and company continues to unfold in this main product, players on iOS and Android mobile devices will be able to enjoy Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis, a free-to-play title that follows the main events of the original.

Final Fantasy VII Remake went on sale on PS4. Later came Intergrade, the version optimized for PS5, which is currently also available on PC. The expansion starring Yuffie runs parallel to the main story and is currently the only DLC for the video game.