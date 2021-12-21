Final Fantasy VII Remake: Mods Are Already Emerging For PC Version

Final Fantasy VII Remake was released for PC just four days ago, but it’s now possible to download mods for the Square Enix title. Some modifications help improve the technical aspects of the problematic port, while others are just to make the experience more fun or bizarre, created on a “why not do this?” basis.

One allows you to replace Cloud’s iconic Buster Sword with the antagonist Scarlet. That’s right, it’s not just a sword inspired by the character, but its complete in-game model, as you can see in the tweet below.

The party never ends with the mod to leave Cloud and Tifa in a dress

Another option is to leave Cloud wearing a dress at all times, whether it’s while exploring the environment or when in combat. Anyone who played the game knows that this is a file that was already present in the game, as it serves as part of the plot.

Another mod in the same style allows Tifa to always wear her dress, which brings a festive atmosphere to the whole adventure.