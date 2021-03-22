Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade: trailer on PS5

Square Enix published this last weekend a new trailer for Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, presenting more fully the main visual and quality of life improvements that the new generation version will have compared to the PS4.

In the video, it is possible to observe in more detail the graphic upgrade that Final Fantasy VII will get on PS5, with improvements in aspects of textures, fog effects, lighting and especially in the polishing of the scenery, something that was widely criticized in the initial weeks of launch on PS4. In addition, the title will come with options for performance mode (constant 60 fps) and graphics (4K resolution), inclusion of classic game difficulties and a photo mode with many filters. Check out the trailer below.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Integrade will launch with support for haptic feedback from PS5 and faster load times. The title will also gain its first expansion exclusively for the new generation, adding a story in which Yuffie will be the playable character.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade will be available on June 10 for the PS5, with the right to a free upgrade and transfer of save for anyone who has a copy on PS4.