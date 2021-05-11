Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade: redemption of Yuffie’s DLC will be via voucher

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade: Australian retailer EB Games officially listed the Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade title on its website, revealing that Yuffie’s DLC will be redeemed via a download code in physical editions.

According to the product description, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade will come with “a code provided in the box”, and the expansion will not be included as an add-on to the base game like the performance modes, improvements and mechanics of the photo mode. This way, the Yuffie episode will be automatically downloaded if the digital version is purchased on PS5, but in the physical version there will be the option to redeem the code or not, featuring a partially incomplete title that requires constant internet connection to play the game. additional content.

So far, nothing has been officially confirmed about the case and EB Games was the only store – according to promotional vehicles – that passed the information about the DLC via voucher, so it remains to be expected more details about the final content of the game.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade will be released on June 10 for PS5.