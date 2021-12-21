Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Appears Registered On Steam

Final Fantasy VII Remake: The Square Enix production recently came out exclusively for the Epic Games Store and has not been announced on any other platform. Square Enix announced the launch of Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade for PC by surprise at The Game Awards 2021. The title is now available through the Epic Games Store, without for the moment it has been released on Steam. However, Twitter user AtelierTool has rummaged through the game files and discovered references to the Valve platform, suggesting a possible later release in the future. In addition, it is also listed as a registered product on Steam. However, the Japanese have not reported their plans at this time.

“I can confirm that the launch of Final Fantasy VII Remake on Steam is planned after the exclusive contract with Epic Games expires,” says the user on the aforementioned social network. The information has also released the AppID number (1462040), as can be seen on SteamDB. This app was created in October 2020, “six months after the launch on PS4”.

I can confirm that #FinalFantasy VII Remake is planned to release on Steam after Epic Games exclusive contract end. The game AppID used for devtest is 1462040.https://t.co/67PgcC6FYU The app have been created in October 2020, 6 months after release on PS4. pic.twitter.com/adobr5B7Pq — Just call me Road (@AtelierTool) December 17, 2021

If you have the game on PS Plus, you can free upgrade to PS5 version

One of the surprises in recent days has been the fact that all PS Plus subscribers who redeemed Final Fantasy VII Remake for PS4 will be able to update the title for free to Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, the version optimized for PlayStation 5. Additionally, for a limited time, the Intermission DLC starring Yuffie can be purchased at a 25% discount. This expansion tells a parallel and unpublished story in Midgar, in which the thief will live her own story.

Final Fantasy VII Remake has been released for PS4, PS5, and PC. The reimagined version of the seventh installment will continue to develop its plot lines in future installments. At the moment, Square Enix is ​​working on the second part, although to this day it has not yet been officially shown. There is also no known launch window, although the company said it would not take as long as the first game.