Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade And Forspoken Will Cost 80 Euros On PC

Final Fantasy VII Remake: The two Square Enix titles will bet on the new standard of $ 70 on portals such as Steam and Epic Games Store, something unprecedented so far on PC. Square Enix took advantage of its presence at The Game Awards 2021 on December 10 to confirm that Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade will arrive on PC on December 16 and that Forspoken, the new action RPG developed by Luminous Productions pen exclusively for consoles on PlayStation, will do the same next May. There is a common denominator in both: they will have a price of 80 euros in the computer version.

This decision, which has not satisfied the community, sets a new precedent in the distribution of video games on PC, given that one of the peculiarities of the titles on this platform is that they are usually cheaper than normal. In fact, companies like Sony have begun to distribute exclusive titles from PlayStation Studios on computer, but for 49.99 euros (instead of 79.99 euros, its new maximum on PlayStation 5). Xbox Game Studios, meanwhile, sells works such as Forza Horizon 4 and Gears 5 on Steam for 69.99 euros; while Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite are cheaper, 59.99 euros.

Thus, that barrier of between 50 and 60 euros for premieres of large productions – in their simple editions – on portals such as Steam and Epic Games goes to a new standard, which is now experimenting with 79.99 euros. This movement does not mean that it will always happen like this; but it does demonstrate the intention of the Japanese publisher to establish this new model. Everything will depend on the commercial performance of both titles.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Comes to PC in a Few Days; confirmed requirements

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade will take advantage of its release on PC to improve the textures, lighting and elements of the environments; plus a customizable photo mode. Those who have a powerful enough computer can enjoy it in 4K (Ultra Hd) resolution with HDR, keyboard and mouse, XInput and DirectInput for controllers. Also, the maximum refresh rate will be up to 120 frames per second (on supported monitors). Its minimum and recommended requirements are already confirmed.