Final Fantasy VII Remake Integrade will not use power PS5

Announced during an event held by Sony last week, Final Fantasy VII Remake Integrade will not use all the technical features of PlayStation 5. The information was given by Tetsuya Nomura, director of the game, in an interview with Famitsu magazine.

“In terms of graphics, lights and textures, these are the main adjustments [in Integrade], but effects of the environment like fog have also been added to further increase the sense of realism and immersion in the world. On adaptive controls, they are used in part. However, in terms of using all the features of the PlayStation 5, please wait for the next game, where we can start from scratch ”, revealed Nomura.

Finally, Nomura also commented that Integrade, which will be available to the public from June 10, will have a different photography mode that will allow the player to modify the characters’ expressions and poses.