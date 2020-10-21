Final Fantasy VII Remake gets first update after launch

Square Enix has just released an update patch for Final Fantasy VII Remake focused on bug fixes. Update 1.01 is the first that the game receives after its release in April and arrives without additions of content, season or extra in-game news.

The 1.01 patch for Final Fantasy VII Remake is now available to all players and can be downloaded on PlayStation 4. If the download service is enabled to occur automatically, just check the notification area that the game must have been updated. Check below the main changes of the update.

Lockup problems

Freezing and falling frame rate issues

Stuttering and lags problems

Some performance improvements and specific optimizations

So far, Square has not confirmed on which moments or environments of the game the corrections were made, however, as reported by Nibel, in his Twitter profile, the textures flaws were not addressed, and it is possible to observe that doors, mirrors and wide-view locations have graphic and add-on defects.

“A new Final Fantasy VII Remake update has been released (1.01). It fixes ‘several bugs’. Version 1.01 of Final Fantasy VII Remake does not fix the door (or other texture problems, apparently)”

Final Fantasy VII Remake is available for PlayStation 4.



