Final Fantasy VII Remake: free download DLC

Promotion for Popular Candy Brand Related to Square Enix’s Action RPG Comes to an End; You can now get hold of its different objects.

It is now possible to download various Final Fantasy VII Remake DLCs for free that until now belonged to a promotion of a well-known brand of chocolate and candy. Thus, and through the collection of various points from the packaging of chocolates such as Crunch in the United States, it was possible to redeem various codes to obtain key objects in the new adventure of Cloud and company. Now, and after the exclusive time expires, all players can now get hold of these items for free through the PS Store.

Get your free Final Fantasy VII Remake DLC now

Thus, while this promotion did not reach our territory, even the Spanish PS Store includes these new DLC as part of the same promotion, now finished. And it is that this series of key objects could be obtained with the purchase of several units of Butterfinger, Baby Ruth and Crunch chocolates and that have now become available to all players, including bracelets and various belts for the protagonists.

The list of new DLC for Final Fantasy VII Remake is:

Midgar Bracelet

Shinra Bracelet

Corneo Bracelet

Superstar Belt

Mako Crystal

Do not hesitate to stop by PlayStation Store and download the different objects through the DLC now available, items that will be of great help to the group of protagonists to improve some of their characteristics and skills.

Recently, Final Fantasy VII Remake reached 5 million units sold on PS4 worldwide, a great sales success for Square Enix. On the other hand, and thanks to the PS Store summer sales, you can buy the Square Enix remake at a discounted price, yes, for a limited time; Don’t miss out on the best PlayStation 4 summer sales.



