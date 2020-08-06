Final Fantasy VII Remake drops in price on PS4

The reimagined version of the Square Enix classic can now be purchased at a reduced price on the PlayStation Store and in physical format.

Cloud, Barret, Tifa, Aeris, and the other Avalanche members reunited again to star in Final Fantasy VII Remake, the revamped version of the Squaresoft classic. The title, which went on sale last April, had remained at its original price during all these months. However, those who have not yet experienced this adventure will have the opportunity to do it at a lower price than usual.

Get the word out – #FinalFantasy VII Remake is up to 34% off NOW! #FF7R 🎮 https://t.co/DuJ396R1RC pic.twitter.com/RBQ2V3BXIw — FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) August 5, 2020

If you are one of those who prefer to expand the digital library, PlayStation Store offers a 34% discount, that is, a price of less than 50 euros:

Final Fantasy VII Remake for 46.19 euros (34%, before 69.99 euros)

If instead you opt for the disk version, both GAME and Mediamarkt give you the possibility of getting it at a reduced price. Thus, in the first case you can buy it for 49.90 euros, while in the second store it is available even cheaper, for 41.90 euros. Anyway, GAME gives a poster and an acrylic figure of Cloud, so that each one must assess whether the extras are worth it.

What about the second part?

Final Fantasy VII Remake does not close the Cloud and company story. As planned, Square Enix will design multiple installments, each with full game entity. Still, these plans have yet to be translated into a clear roadmap. It is known that the studio is already working on the second part, but no specific date has been specified at any time, beyond that it will not take so long this time. On the other hand, the number of chapters they are preparing is also unknown.

Final Fantasy VII Remake was released on April 10 on PlayStation 4. It is a temporary exclusive, so in less than a year it will be able to appear on other platforms.



