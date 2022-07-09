Final Fantasy VII Remake consisted of almost two games instead of three

Square Enix has confirmed that the current Final Fantasy VII Remake saga will consist of three games, but the developer briefly decided to tell the story in two. After decades of rumors, speculation and fan hopes, the first part of the long-awaited remake of Final Fantasy VII has finally been released on PlayStation 4 in 2020 under the title Final Fantasy VII Remake. This first chapter of the big series retells the opening chapters of the original Final Fantasy VII and reintroduces players to Cloud Strife and Team AVALANCHE, who are fighting to expose corruption in the ShinRa electric power company in the city of Midgar. In the final of the Final Fantasy VII Remake, these heroes left Midgar after a battle with the scoundrel soldier Sephiroth, leaving fans to wait for news about the next part.

This news finally came out during the live broadcast of Final Fantasy 7 Anniversary Celebration last month, at which Final Fantasy VII Rebirth was announced among many other games related to Final Fantasy VII. Starting where Final Fantasy VII Remake and the later DLC Intermission left off, Rebirth is likely to contain some interesting twists as it retells the infamous incident in Nibelheim that marked the beginning of Cloud Strife’s epic rivalry with Sephiroth and the latter’s quest to destroy the planet. Take revenge on Shinra. Square Enix has already announced that this rivalry will not end with Rebirth, as the third untitled Final Fantasy VII Remake game is already in development ahead of the planned launch of Rebirth on PlayStation 5 in 2023.

In a recent interview with Famitsu (translated by VGC), Final Fantasy VII Rebirth creative director Tetsuya Nomura and producer Yoshinori Kitase explained that the development team was initially unsure how many games it would take to tell the full story of Final Fantasy VII Remake. — and that’s why Square Enix has not announced for so long how many parts it will have. Nomura stated that for some time his team had been thinking about whether Final Fantasy VII Remake would be a “trilogy or a two-part series,” with Kitase initially leaning towards the second option. Kitase added that at the beginning of the development of Final Fantasy VII Remake, it was not clear how many man-hours it would take to tell the full story in two parts. The Square Enix team eventually decided to make the Final Fantasy VII Remake a trilogy after figuring out how much work it would take, and Nomura is still confident that there will only be three parts.

The ending of the Final Fantasy VII Remake is a large-scale turn of events of the original Final Fantasy VII, and it forced fans to think about the consequences of the transition to Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, as well as to build theories about how and when Rebirth will happen. to distract from the source material in social networks. Despite the fact that Rebirth changes the timeline of Final Fantasy VII, Tetsuya Nomura assured players that they will be able to jump straight to Final Fantasy VII Rebirth without any prior knowledge of Final Fantasy VII or even the first chapter of Final Fantasy VII Remake.

It’s safe to assume that Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will include some shocking twists when it finally comes out next year— and it could include the end of the story of Cloud and his friends if Square Enix followed through with its brief plan to tell the story. in two parts. In its current form, Final Fantasy VII Remake will be a trilogy, and it will probably take several more years before fans will see the grand conclusion of the storyline that has been created for decades.