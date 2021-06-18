Final Fantasy VII Remake and Alan Wake Remastered Are Listed in Epic

Final Fantasy VII Remake and Alan Wake Remastered, An analysis of data from the Epic Games Store revealed that Final Fantasy VII Remake and Alan Wake Remastered are listed on the online store. While the first is code-named “Pineapple QA”, the second is in codes like “HeronStaging”.

The discovery was published on Twitter this Friday (18), by content creator Wario64. He published the database links with all the details of the information.

In the case of Final Fantasy, the page shows details like the developer Square Enix and the title name is revealed in the property called “CloudSaveFolder”. The rumor of the game landing on the PC has been around for some time, having received news from the leaker Navtra in February this year.

The situation is similar to Alan Wake’s remastering. In one of the most recent updates, it had been revealed that the game could get a new version, including for consoles.

And it’s also important to remember that Remedy, the developer who got back the rights to the game, struck a deal with the Epic Games Store in March of last year. Today’s leak may indicate, for example, that the game is sold for PC exclusively at the Fortnite owner’s online store.

So, what did you think of the revelations? Would you like to play Final Fantasy VII Remake and Alan Wake Remastered on PC? Leave your opinion in the comments section below!