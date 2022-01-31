Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis Reveals Snippet Of Its Opening

Square Enix is ​​making the most of Final Fantasy VII’s resurrection with the game’s Remake. In addition to the releases and re-releases of the main title, the producer also prepared some mobile spin-offs, such as the battle royale The First Soldier and the RPG Ever Crisis. If you’re interested in any of these games, check out a short clip below, part of the opening of Ever Crisis:

It’s a tiny, under-a-minute video to help raise the hype for a mobile game that arrives sometime this year. The excerpt was released during a recent live by Square, promoting Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier, the battle royale inspired by the classic RPG that is now available for mobile phones.

FF VII: Ever Crisis will bring an experience closer to the traditional one for more nostalgic players. The game’s big highlight has been its disclosure that the game will go through all the lore ever created for the seventh Final Fantasy. That counts not just the games, but all animation, spin-offs, everything will be covered in Ever Crisis.