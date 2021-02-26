Final Fantasy VII announced for iOS and Android

Square Enix brought news to Final Fantasy VII Remake with a new episode with Yuffie and an upgrade to PS5 during State of Play. However, the company did not stop there! In the post-event, Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis for iOS and Android was announced! Check out the trailer below:

The game will follow the style of Final Fantasy XV Mobile, and will tell the whole story of Final Fantasy VII with the main game, spin-offs, movie, everything (Advent Children, Before Crisis, Crisis Core and Dirge of Cerberus)!

The game is very reminiscent of the original version of PS1, but with renewed graphics and battle in the style of the PS4 remake! See the comparison:

Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis will be in 2022 for iOS and Android.