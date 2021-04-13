Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children to be remastered in 4K

Final Fantasy VII: Sony Pictures Entertainment revealed on Friday (9) that Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children will get a remastered version in 4K and HDR, scheduled to arrive in physical media – two Blu-Ray discs – and digitally in early June.

Launched in 2005, Advent Children was produced by Tetsuya Nomura, the name behind the game Final Fantasy VII. The film, fully adapted in computer graphics, continued the events presented in the classic game of 1997, occurring two years after the fall of Midgar, when Sephiroth appears as a new threat to the planet.

The film had a good repercussion among the audience and pleased most, especially for developing stories of secondary characters like the mysterious Vincent Valentine and bringing a new perspective on the consolidated plot in the 1990s, incorporating a strange disease as a narrative antagonist. Check out a trailer with the initial 10 minutes of the work.

Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children Complete will be released on June 8, 2021, two days before the arrival of Final Fantasy VII Remake Integrade.