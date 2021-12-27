Final Fantasy VI Pixel Remaster To Be Released In February 2022

Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster finally is close to receiving the last episode that was needed to complete the collection. In a message posted on Steam, Square Enix announced that Final Fantasy VI will be available to the public sometime in February next year in PC, Android and iOS versions.

“To provide the best possible experience, we’re taking the time to make the final adjustments while we finish developing the game,” says the message posted on the Valve store.

Finally, it was also mentioned that a few more items were added to the pre-order pack, they being two types of wallpapers from Final Fantasy to Final Fantasy VI and the tracks Aria di Mezzo Carattere (Instrumental) and Locke’s Theme (Timelapse Remix ).