Final Fantasy saga, up to 50% off on Nintendo Switch

Square Enix applies temporary sales on great classics from the Final Fantasy saga as well as others such as I Am Setsuna or Lost Sphear. Just for a few days.

Square Enix has started a temporary discount promotion on many of its video games for Nintendo Switch through the eShop; especially the Final Fantasy saga. From this Thursday until September 30, users of the hybrid console can access almost all deliveries of the famous RPG series at half price. In turn, other more recent ones like Oninaki, Lost Sphear or I Am Setsuna also join the offer.

As we see, Final Fantasy VII, Final Fantasy VIII Remastered, Final Fantasy IX, Final Fantasy X / X-2 HD Remaster, Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age, World of Final Fantasy Maxima and Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon EVERY BUDDY! They can be purchased for a 50% discount during the term of the promotion; they will then return to their original price.

Final Fantasy VII, VIII, IX, X, XII … at half price

The most attractive by price are the seventh and eighth installments, which are for 7.99 euros and 9.99 euros, respectively. All editions are the anta definition and have added features like 3x speed at the push of a button; increase or decrease the frequency of random battles and even invincibility for those who prefer it.

Next, we leave the complete list with all the discounted video games of the Final Fantasy saga. To access the offer, simply click on the link of the preferred game, log in with a Nintendo account and continue the corresponding digital purchase process so that it is linked with our Nintendo Switch user. These same steps can also be done directly from the console in the orange icon of the eShop.

Final Fantasy IX for 10.49 euros (50% discount)

World of Final Fantasy Maxima for 19.99 euros (50% discount)

Final Fantasy VII for 7.99 euros (50% discount)

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered for 9.99 euros (50% discount)

Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition HD for 14.99 euros (50% discount)

Final Fantasy X / X-2 HD Remaster for 24.99 euros (50% discount)

Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age for 24.99 euros (50% discount)

Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon EVERY BUDDY! for 19.99 euros (50% discount)



