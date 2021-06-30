Final Fantasy: remasters earn price and will have text in Portuguese

Final Fantasy: The Steam page for the Final Fantasy I, Final Fantasy II and Final Fantasy III games is now online.

Part of the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster label, the trilogy will be released at 2 pm (GMT) on July 28, 2021 for PC, in addition to having versions on Android and iOS mobile devices.

With the page in the air, it is possible to check a series of new information, as well as images that show the treatment in the graphics and the remodeling of the characters for a new artistic style.

There are also additions to the interface, the option of automated battles and extras such as gallery of illustrations and soundtrack player.

Price

In the pre-sale, which is valid until the 11th of August, the games are available at a promotional price.

Final Fantasy: from BRL 45 to BRL 36

Final Fantasy II: from BRL 45 to BRL 36

Final Fantasy III: from BRL 70 to BRL 56

Pack with six games + complete soundtracks and exclusive wallpapers: R$ 288.60