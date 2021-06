Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster is New Compilation for PC and Mobile

Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster: Square Enix announced, this Sunday (13), during E3 2021, the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster compilation. The game compiles the 1st to the 6th game of the numbered series of the RPG franchise and is coming soon for PC (Steam) and Android and iOS phones.

Check out the teaser about the title below.

So, what did you think of the launch? Leave your opinion in the comments section below!