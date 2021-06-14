Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster: 6 Originals Arrive Mobile and PC Games

Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster: During Square Enix’s presentation at E3 2021, the distributor revealed Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster, which appears to be a compilation that brings the first six games in the franchise with “remastered” treatment for PC and mobile (Android and iOS).

So far, it’s not clear whether it will be a compilation game featuring the six classics or whether they will be sold separately, but it’s important to note that Final Fantasy 3 and 4 were already available for iOS and were recently renamed “3D Remake”.

In addition, the name “pixel remaster” implies that its graphics are pixel perfect, which goes against what is presented in these two previously released versions, which have a filter to blur the edges of the sprites.

The game has no release date, but the publisher has said it will be available soon. What did you think of the game? Do you want to buy it? Comment down there!