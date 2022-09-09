Final Fantasy Origin Wanderer of the Rift DLC Release Date

Today Square Enix shared a video teaser of Wanderer of the Rift, the second DLC for Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin. A short promo offers a look at some new elements of the action set, and also indicates the official release date of the next Final Fantasy Origin expansion on October 26.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is a role—playing game developed by Team Ninja owned by Koei Tecmo, and as the name suggests, the game is a prequel to the original 1987 Final Fantasy. It was released back in March and received mostly positive reviews and the promise of three additional DLC parts. The first addition from this trio, Trials of the Dragon King, was released on July 20.

Wanderer of the Rift will instruct Final Fantasy Origin players to survive in a new dungeon called Labyrinth of Dimensions. DLC will introduce new special monsters that you can both meet and summon. It will also expand the already long list of Final Fantasy Origin professions by adding the Blue Mage class. New equipment and abilities will also be part of the package, although Square Enix has not yet shared details about either.

Access to the new in-game dungeon is likely to be closed by the most difficult difficulty of Final Fantasy Origin, as in the case of the first expansion of the game, the design decision was met with mixed reactions from players. Satisfying the most hardcore demographic groups has long been M.O. Team Ninja. When it comes to action games, as evidenced by series such as Nioh and Ninja Gaiden.

As with Trials of the Dragon King, the Wanderer of the Rift DLC will not be sold separately. Instead, the expansion will be tied to the Final Fantasy Origin season pass, which usually costs $29.99. PS4 and PS5 owners can currently purchase the digital version of the Deluxe Edition game with a 30% discount, which costs $62.99 and, in fact, makes the season pass “free”. This particular discount is available until Thursday, September 15, although similar offers may appear both in the PlayStation Store and on other platforms during the holidays.

Today’s announcement suggests that the third DLC for Final Fantasy Origin, Different Future, will most likely be launched sometime in the first quarter of 2023. If Team Ninja manages to maintain a quarterly release schedule, Square Enix may share some specific details about the final expansion of the game as early as next year. December.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.