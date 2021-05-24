Final Fantasy Origin To Be Exclusive PS5 Action Game Nioh

Final Fantasy Origin: Taking some people by surprise, a rumor arose on the network that Square Enix is ​​working on a new game in the Final Fantasy series more focused on action that possibly will be revealed during E3 2021. Supposedly, the title will be produced by Team Ninja, developer of Nioh and Ninja Gaiden.

Rumor: Square Enix is working on a new action-focused Final Fantasy title with Team Ninja called Final Fantasy Origin This title is exclusive to PS5 and is coming to PC later Alpha demo coming this Summerhttps://t.co/x2CMtB6Vai pic.twitter.com/mNIvF9GttF — Nibel (@Nibellion) May 24, 2021

The first details show that this game will be exclusive to PlayStation 5 initially, but it should also show up on the PC at some point later. It also runs the data that it will probably be called Final Fantasy Origin, and would have its events linked to what was seen in the first title of the series for the nostalgic 8-bit Nintendinho.

Although we do not have more details on how the gameplay will work, it was said that this new project is underway together with Team Ninja (from the classic Ninja Gaiden series) and would have a more action-oriented footprint, just like the elements seen in Nioh and Dark Souls – however, with a much more accessible difficulty for the general public.