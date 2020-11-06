Final Fantasy IV: update brings many new features to PC

Square Enix has released a new update for Final Fantasy IV, now bringing numerous new features for PC players (via Steam) and mobile devices. The patch has a complete interface renewal, addition of opening kinematics, support for new languages and correction of bugs and other types of flaws.

Check below for all updates on the new FFIV patch.

PC (via Steam)

Completely remodeled interface, optimizing the use of controls and adjusting the commands on keyboards, mice and touchscreen commands

Full screen mode available in resolution up to 21: 9

Menu and subtitle support with Chinese (Simplified and Traditional), Korean, Thai and Japanese locations

Bug fixes

Mobile devices (Android and iOS)

Support optimized for full screen on any device

Addition of opening kinematics

Bug fixes

Final Fantasy IV is available for PC, Android and iOS.



