Final Fantasy IV Pixel Remaster Gets Release Date

Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster, the remastered high definition versions of Square Enix’s most classic JRPGs, are about to receive another chapter. After all, the producer has just confirmed that Final Fantasy IV Pixel Remaster will come to PC, Android and iOS on September 8th!

As mentioned in our review, which you can also check in the video above, one of the biggest attractions of this collection is being able to play the original adventures with a very neat localization in Portuguese, as well as a superb soundtrack re-recorded with the consultancy of master Nobuo Uematsu, the original composer, and several extras like a music player and art gallery.

The game page is already live on the Steam store, where it costs R$56.00 in the promotional price of the pre-sale that runs until September 23, or R$70.00 in its full price list. If you want to know a little more about the collection, here you can check out its first hour of gameplay:

And you, what did you think of the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster collection? Looking forward to playing Final Fantasy IV in Portuguese? What is your favorite chapter of the series? Leave your comment below!