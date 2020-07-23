Final Fantasy director: We Should Not Be More Delayed

Square Enix MMORPG players will have to wait until August to receive the new patch, delayed by the coronavirus. Nothing has been the same since the coronavirus epidemic began to spread around the world.

The contagion cases forced governments to compel their citizens to remain confined to their homes, something that has directly affected many structures in society. How could it be otherwise, COVID-19 has directly influenced the video game industry, since the studios have had to withdraw and ask their employees to work from home. In that context, patch 5.3 of Final Fantasy XIV (Reflections in Crystal) was delayed until August 11, almost two months. Anyway, the director of the video game, Naoki Yoshida, does not think that this situation will be repeated.

#FFXIV Patch 5.3—Reflections in Crystal arrives on Tuesday, August 11! https://t.co/vPHWYlbFZb Check out the full trailer below! pic.twitter.com/3uTMBw1w3u — FINAL FANTASY XIV (@FF_XIV_EN) July 22, 2020

Good prospects for the future

“When we compare productivity before and after the pandemic, I think we are about to reach 90 or 95% efficiency with our current setup,” Yoshida told PC Gamer. “Regarding the patch schedule, we believe we are on track to complete the 3.5 month cycle.” The director recognizes that in the case of the quality control teams it can still affect a little, but in the worst case they contemplate a delay of approximately a week. They hope that they will be able to return to their regular schedule: “There is not much to worry about,” he assured.

Final Fantasy XIV is an MMORPG, so it is important that you receive new content and features on a regular basis. The two-month delay of patch 5.3 has undoubtedly been a setback for Square Enix and the players themselves, although everything indicates that the wait will be worth it, since it is not a minor update.



