Final Fantasy Cosplayer offers fans to choose between Aeris and Yuna

The cosplayer dressed up as fan favorites Aeris and Yuna from the Final Fantasy series and asked fans which healer they liked the most. Healers are an integral part of most adventure role-playing games, and Aeris and Yuna fulfill this role in their games. The aptly named role of healers in the group is to keep their friends alive by healing wounds and applying other useful spells.

Yuna is the protagonist of Final Fantasy X and FFX—2, where she was known as a summoner capable of summoning powerful beings called aeons. She brings peace to the world with her guardians, and one of the many prices she has to pay for this is the loss of the ability to summon aeons. She also loses the man she loves, Tidus. However, in Final Fantasy X-2, she has to destroy her beloved aeons one by one, as they began attacking people throughout her journey in order to find Tidus again. Meanwhile, Aeris from Final Fantasy 7 and all that’s left of a magical race called the Center. She is being hunted by the Shinra electric power company, which wants to use her powers for its own purposes. Running away from them, she meets the main character of FF7, Cloud Strife, who becomes her friend and protector.

Professional cosplayer and Twitch partner Jahara Jade invited her fans to choose which Final Fantasy healer cosplay they prefer. This isn’t the only time Jade has asked her fans to pick favorites, and it’s far from the first time she’s cosplayed a Final Fantasy 7 character. Jade has also cosplayed Tifa, Jessie and Yuffie and is familiar with the Final Fantasy series. Jade shows off all instantly recognizable features, from Aeris’ hair bow and bright red jacket to Yuna’s staff, belt and heterochromic eyes. This time, the fans seem to have disagreed, choosing their favorite healer. Comments on the post seem to even share Aeris from Final Fantasy 7 and Yuna from FF10, while others refuse to choose sides and simply choose both.

With fans’ fond memories of both Final Fantasy characters combined with the equally beautiful cosplays created by Jade, it’s no wonder fans are so divided. Both Yuna and Aeris have moments in games that make choosing a favorite a difficult decision. Aeris has a kind and optimistic personality, but, as several commentators noted, she once hit a man with a metal folding chair. She is a great example of how to show that being kind is not the same as being a trifle. Yuna, on the other hand, can summon a long list of fantastic creatures to help other members of the Final Fantasy group, and she has an epic but tragic romance with Tidus that continues for two games. This is a difficult challenge that Jade’s cosplay has only made more difficult.

Regardless of which character fans choose, it’s obvious that Jade’s cosplay impressed both sides. Players of any Final Fantasy recognize the importance of healers, although fans adore both characters for their inner strength and beauty, as well as for their strength. Jade’s work reveals all these qualities thanks to her high-quality cosplay.