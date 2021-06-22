Final Fantasy 9 Will Have Animation For Children

Final Fantasy 9: One of the most acclaimed Square Enix games of all time, Final Fantasy 9 should get a children’s animation. Aimed at an audience between 8 and 13 years old, production should start between the end of 2021 and beginning of 2022.

The information was released this Monday (21) by the Kidscreen website. According to the vehicle, the series will be in the hands of Cyber ​​Group Studios, which is headquartered in Paris and was responsible for television works such as Zorro: The Chronicles, GFighters, Tales of Tatonka and Animalia, all aimed at children.

The European company has even signed the agreement with Square and will be responsible for the distribution, licensing and merchandise of the product worldwide. According to the publication on the subject, the project is being finalized and will be presented to broadcasters in the coming months.

“Games have a lot of potential for co-visualization. For those who know Final Fantasy IX, this will be an [introduction],” said Pierre Sissmann, CEO of Cyber ​​Group Studios. “And for those who don’t (know), it will immerse them in a universe that they will love”, he added.

Final Fantasy 9 was released in 2000 for PlayStation by, at the time, SquareSoft. He is considered one of the best in the RPG franchise, scoring 94 on Metacritic. Currently, the title is available for PC, smartphones, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Switch.

Despite confirmation by the animation studio, Square Enix has not commented on the matter yet. So, do you intend to watch the children’s adaptation of the game? Leave your opinion in the comments section below!