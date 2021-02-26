Final Fantasy 7 wins Battle Royale version for phones

Square Enix announced, on Thursday night (25), Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier. The game is a battle royale for mobile phones that will be released for Android and iOS devices later this year. See, below, the first gameplay video of the title.

The day was very busy for the series, as during the State of Play news was released for Final Fantasy VII Remake. The battle royale video inspired by the fantastic universe draws attention because it looks a lot like games like Free Fire.

