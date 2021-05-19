Final Fantasy 7 Remake INTERmission Gets New Images

Final Fantasy 7 Remake INTERmission: With the release of Final Fantasy 7 Remake INTERmission scheduled for June 10 exclusively on PS5, Square Enix took the opportunity to disclose a series of unpublished images of the game, as you can see below!

We've got a sneak peek at FF7R EPISODE INTERmission for you, including new characters, combat moves, a brand new minigame, and more! 👉 https://t.co/KAwRi9TpPm pic.twitter.com/Sw6UEGKXrq — Square Enix (@SquareEnix) May 18, 2021

Now we know a little more about the villain Nero (voiced by Sean Chiplock in English, and Ryoutarou Okiayu in Japanese), a member of the Tsviets, an elite unit of Shinra’s secret military forces, the Deepground group. He is the youngest brother of Weiss and manages to control the darkness, something that is well evidenced by the design of his clothes:

Director of Advanced Weapons at Shinra, Scarlet is back, but now in control of the Crimson Mare machine, which she personally planned. She is currently in possession of the Materia that the nation of Wutai intends to steal.

On the heroic side, players will need to do a lot of teamwork between Yuffie and Sonon through their synergy attacks. Sonon is not controllable, but it has an ATB system that must be combined with Yuffie to carry out devastating attacks!

Just press L2 with both available ATBs to release the blows! In addition, the duo’s Limit Break was also revealed. Yuffie’s blow will be called Bloodbath, while Sonon attacks with Dance of the Dragon.

Anyone who played the original version of Final Fantasy 7 on PS1 must remember the area of ​​Fort Condor, a minigame in which it was necessary to manage your troops in the style of Tower Defense. He’s back, now with a new face, on INTERmission!

Last but not least, Ramuh’s new Summon has also been revealed, which returns to the series with all the glory of his electric attacks! He can use the Voltaic Lance to send lightning bolts at nearby enemies, or deliver the most powerful Judgment Bolt right before he exits the fighting!