Final Fantasy 7 Remake gets new PS5 version trailer

PlayStation announced, on Thursday night (25) during the State of Play, the PlayStation 5 version of Final Fantasy VII Remake. With the subtitle “Intergrade”, the game will arrive on the console on June 10 with several improvements. If you have the base version on PlayStation 4, you can upgrade for free on the next console.

One of the highlights of the disclosure, however, was Yuffie’s revelation. The character will win an extra episode in the game with new adventures. See, below, the new game trailer.

Graphics improvements in the PlayStation 5 version were also shown. Lighting, textures and particle effects will be improved. The title will have two game modes: Graph and Yield. While the first will give priority to 4K graphics, the second will run the game at 60 frames per second.

It was also informed that the loading time will be shorter, compared to the PS4, that it will be possible to use the haptic feedback functions of the Dual Sense and also of the adaptive triggers.

The game has already been listed on the PlayStation Store and the prices have frightened. The base version (which will include the episode with Yuffie) for PS5 will cost $ 70, while the Digital Deluxe Edition (which will have artbook, soundtrack and other items) will cost $ 90.

Regarding the additional content of the new character, Square Enix explained that only those who buy the PS5 version will have the news for free. Whoever has the game on PS4 and does the upgrade, will have to buy the extra if they want to play the ninja princess story.

Are you looking forward to playing with Yuffie? What did you think of the new trailer for Intergrade? Tell us in the comments box below!