Final Fantasy 7 Remake Gets Mod To Change Hair Color

Final Fantasy 7 Remake: With the release of Final Fantasy 7 Remake for PC, more and more people end up daring to create modifications. If you enjoy this type of activity, the latest one allows you to change the hair color of the game’s protagonists and some other visual details.

Thanks to a modification present in NexusMods, it is possible to make characters like Cloud and Barret gain different looks: while the former can guarantee a more rebellious look, the latter can have white hair and beard.

According to the description, there is also the possibility to change other points, such as eyes and even the clothes of Cloud, Tifa, Barret, Aerith, RedXIII and Yuffie.

So, did you enjoy the work? Leave your message in the space below for comments.