Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Digital Foundry Detonates PC Port

Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Despite being one of the best games of 2020 and an amazing remake, Final Fantasy 7 Remake seems to have left a little to be desired in its PC version. At least that’s what the folks at the Digital Foundry, a channel that specializes in dissecting the technical performance of video games, allege.

According to its team, the purchase of the game is not even recommended and Square Enix should not have released a product in that state. Editor Alexander Battaglia went to his Twitter to clarify that, despite not being covering the game, he had nothing nice to say about it:

As I mentioned – I am not covering FFVIIR – yet the stutters that happen as you immediately get in game rendered graphics are just unacceptable.

Anyone testing and playing this game on PC before release should surely realise that your cinematic game should not do that. — Alexander Battaglia (@Dachsjaeger) December 17, 2021

