Final Fantasy 7 Remake, consisting of three parts, is that right

Not so long ago, Final Fantasy 7 Remake was released. Originally exclusive to PS4, this game adapted the Midgar part of the original Final Fantasy 7 into an enhanced HD format. With new visual effects, new action mechanics and even a modified scenario, the game was a huge success. The changes made to Final Fantasy 7 Remake have caused controversy, but many are still excited to see where FF7 Remake games are heading. The only question that occupied the minds of fans for several years was when they would learn more about the next parts.

With the advent of the live broadcast of Final Fantasy 7 25th Anniversary, all this and much more has been received. Not only are the previously announced FF7 projects continuing, but there will also be a remake of Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 called Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion. Fans assumed that future releases of the FF7 Remake series would have other names starting with the letters “Re”, and although “Reunion” was dropped, “Rebirth” was not. The FF7 remake, Part 2, was announced in the winter of 2023 under the title Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, and another part will be released after it. It’s nice to finally know the full scope of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake project, and the trilogy seems like the right approach.

A certain trilogy will speed up the development time

Even in the early days of the FF7 remake announcement, no one knew how to take the news that the remake was being split into an unknown number of parts. Fans quickly realized that the first part would be dedicated to Midgar, but what this means for the content of these games is still unclear. Things got even more confusing when Remake Part 1 actually came out, as the title was expanded to a 20-30-hour role-playing game. The original Midgar from FF7 lasted no more than six hours. The idea of two parts was rejected by most fans, but if each game goes at the same pace as the first remake, then the series can last four or more parts, and its completion can take more than ten years.

Fortunately, Square Enix decided to keep the situation under control. There is still a lot of uncertainty about which part of the world of Final Fantasy 7 will be adapted into Rebirth and the third part, but that’s where it ends. The news that Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3 is already in production means that the wait for the full series could be as long as what fans have been struggling with for Final Fantasy Versus 13. Square Enix overcomes its long delays and uncertain development cycles during the seventh and eighth generation of consoles. see. Now the company has a list of huge games lined up for the next couple of years, and fans couldn’t be happier.

The three games should be able to adapt what the FF7 remakes need

With the wide-open field shown in the Rebirth trailer, fans are still wondering how the Remake trilogy plans to adapt the entire Final Fantasy 7. The answer is that it probably won’t happen, and what will be there won’t be so specified. like in Final Fantasy 7 Remake. There is a high probability that the world map has been done away with in favor of larger and more open game spaces divided by chapters. For example, the area surrounding Midgar may not be accessible as players start the second game in Kalm’s memories and may return to Midgar later by airship. It is also likely that some places that were visited several times in the original, such as the Golden Saucer or the Northern Crater, will be visited only once.

This reduces the content that needs to be adapted, and also frees up space for the modified script. The Final Fantasy 7 Remake trilogy won’t have the same story as the original game, so there should be plenty of room for deviations. The ending of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake and the subsequent expansion of Intermission hint that there is a lot of new story content ahead, so merging it with old locations will definitely be a priority. Fans will be able to see this in action as soon as Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is released, and in the meantime will be able to get a taste of the expanding FF7 universe from Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will be released in the winter of 2023 on PS5.