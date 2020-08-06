Final Fantasy 7 Remake are among the offers of the week

The month of August started with great offers on Bethesda games on Xbox One, highlighting Doom Eternal, Wolfenstein: Alt History Collection and The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor. The PlayStation Store and Epic Games Store still continue their seasonal promotions, but the PlayStation 4 (PS4) store stands out with the cheaper Final Fantasy 7 Remake, at 34% off. In addition, new free games will enter the Epic Games Store catalog starting this Wednesday (6th), namely: Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP and Wilmot’s Warehouse. See the main offers of the week below.

Xbox one

After a shy week, Microsoft is now making eye-catching offers on its online store. The entire Metro franchise is discounted, including Metro Exodus expansions, and several Bethesda franchises are also more inviting until August 10th.

Arkane Anniversary Collection – R $ 74.98;

DOOM Eternal – R $ 124.50;

The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor – R $ 149.46;

Wolfenstein: Alt History Collection – R $ 139.98;

RAGE 2: Deluxe Edition – R $ 53.80;

Metro Exodus – R $ 52.78;

Metro Exodus Expansion Pass – R $ 46.47;

Metro 2033 Redux – R $ 9.75;

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 (Live Gold) – R $ 32.98;

Overwatch: Legendary Edition (Live Gold) – R $ 73,40;

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Live Gold) – R $ 134.55.

PS4

Several of PlayStation Store’s seasonal winter promotions continue to run until August 19th. The highlight of the week is Final Fantasy 7 Remake, which was released in April of this year and acclaimed by fans and critics alike.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake – R $ 164.93;

Need for Speed: Heat – R $ 95.59;

Red Dead Redemption 2 – R $ 124.49;

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition – R $ 37.47;

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy – R $ 74.95;

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled – R $ 107.94;

The Sims 4 – R $ 58.52;

PUBG – R $ 41.21;

Rocket Arena – R $ 25.32.

Steam

According to tradition, Steam has special prices on its “Midweek Madness”, including both indie games and larger scope titles. The highlight is Shadows of Mordor and Blasphemous, which receives the free expansion The Stir of Dawn in early August. It is worth noting that not all offers happen until Friday (7), so it is recommended to pay attention to the duration of promotions in game pages.

PC Building Simulator – R $ 18.99;

Coffee Talk – R $ 18.82;

Shenmue I & II – R $ 27.49;

Middle-earth: Shadows of Mordor Definitive Edition – R $ 29.99;

Middle-earth: Shadows of War – R $ 23.99

Mad Max – R $ 12.49;

Blasphemous – R $ 23.74;

Dead By Daylight – R $ 14.79;

Spyro Reignited Trilogy – R $ 75.00;

Doom Eternal – R $ 99.50;

Rise of the Tomb Raider – R $ 21.25.



