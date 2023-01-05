One of the biggest gaming surprises of last year was the announcement of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, the sequel to the 2019 FF7 Remake. This game is the second part, continuing the story of Cloud, Aeris and Tifa. This will be the second part of the three-part saga, followed by an as-yet-unannounced title.

Despite the fact that Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth was announced quite recently, we know quite a lot about Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. There is a trailer showing how Cloud and Sephiroth go side by side, and even an approximate release date.

As new information about Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth becomes available, we will update this page, collecting all the official details ahead of the launch. In the meantime, you will find the release date of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, watch the trailer and some information about the possible plot and setting.

Release Date of Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth

Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth will be released in the winter of 2023. At the moment, this is all the information we can use. The game was presented during the broadcast dedicated to the 25th anniversary of Final Fantasy VII, which aired on June 16, 2022. We will most likely hear more in the coming months. As soon as we do that, we will definitely update this page.

Latest news

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth was introduced quite recently, but in the next few months we will probably learn more about the game. So far we’ve seen a short trailer and got a release window. You will find the latest news, as it happens, below:

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth locations will be Visited in a New Order

Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth announced as the next part of the remake trilogy

Trailer

Recently, Square Enix showed the first look at the revival of FF7. You can check it above this section. You will see Zack carrying Cloud and Sephiroth walking side by side with Cloud.

Where is Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth?

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth seems to start from where the last game left off. As a rule, the game will have locations outside of Midgar, although that’s all we know so far. FF7 Remake has already radically changed the timeline compared to the original game. From that moment on, it becomes clear that Square Enix intends to tell a slightly different story, in which Zack plays a clear role.

Considering that the action of the first game of this new trilogy took place mainly in Midgar, there is a great potential for new locations in the sequel. We’ll have to wait and see how closely Rebirth will follow the events of the original FF7.

Platforms

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth has so far been announced only for PS5. Given that it will be released next winter and that Sony has started to stop releasing its releases for PS4, it is quite possible that it will only be the next generation. As for the Xbox Series X|S and PC releases, they will probably follow a phased release schedule, as we saw for the Final Fantasy 7 Remake. Eventually, the game was released on PC platforms, but has not yet been released on Xbox. We’ll have to wait and see if Square Enix follows a similar pattern for Rebirth.

Symbols

As for which characters will be featured in Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth, we have nothing to say. In the trailer, we see Cloud and Sephiroth, as well as Zack as part of the flashbacks. We can assume that Tifa and Aeris will be presented, but we have no confirmation yet. We will definitely add more information as soon as we hear more.

That’s all we know so far about the FF7 revival. To learn more about Final Fantasy, be sure to check out our review of Final Fantasy 7 Remake with a rating of 4.5/5 stars.

As for other gaming news, Destiny 2 developer Bungie is working on “a number of unannounced projects” with parent company Sony.