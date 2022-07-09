Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Must Go Off the Rails

Final Fantasy is doing well for itself right now. Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis will start its quest to remake all the Compilation of Final Fantasy 7 in classic form later this year. In the winter, Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion will be bringing the PSP spin-off to modern platforms with plenty of new improvements. Shortly after that, the Final Fantasy 15 developer Luminous Productions will release its next game, Forspoken, which shares FF15’s vision of a fantasy based on reality. In the summer of 2023, the anticipated Final Fantasy 16 will come out from the trusted developers behind Final Fantasy 14, and next winter will bring about the release of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Despite being the farthest title off, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is garnering hype rivaling Final Fantasy 16. The primary reason for this is that the game is the second title in the Final Fantasy 7 Remake trilogy. Fans are deeply invested in where this series is headed, as the first entry, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, was all about expanding the original Midgar portion until it was able to break away into new material. FF7 Rebirth is expected to go even farther in introducing new elements to the classic Final Fantasy 7 story, while simultaneously updating and expanding all the parts of the original game that fans remember. After so much setup in FF7 Remake, Rebirth needs to make sure that it delivers on the new story it has promised.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Can’t Be the Same Game Again

What fans know of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is that it will probably start with the Nibelheim flashback in Kalm. The game will not be an open world title, and may retain the chapter-based structure of FF7 Remake. However, FF7 Rebirth will also copy the wide linear approach that the original FF7 took. After the rigidly structured Midgar, players got the chance to walk around fields and visit multiple locations on their way to the next story beat. The ability to explore most of the map does not become available until after Cid’s scenario in Rocket Town, at which point the party can use a seaworthy Tiny Bronco to explore the ocean’s surface.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will likely use the same formula, though whether players will actually be able to sail around the ocean is another matter. While it’s possible, things could just as easily be rearranged to keep the player moving on a linear path through the game world. The player may be forced into Wutai to justify them not wandering too far off the beaten path. If the Final Fantasy 7 Remake trilogy gets a world map, it will probably only appear after players gain an airship in the third title. In the meantime, Square Enix has stated that while it does intend to adapt every location in the original FF7, it’s willing to change the order of events to better suit the new narrative. FF7 Rebirth will likely be when this shuffle begins.

There’s a Lot to Follow Up On From Final Fantasy 7 Remake

That’s a good thing, as there is plenty of new material that Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth should have to work with. As FF7 Remake remade the world of FF7, Rebirth signals its transformation into a new entity. FF7 Remake concluded with a physical metaphor of the original FF7’s script dying, so Rebirth needs to be noticeably different from the original game. It will start off with little things: the characters, especially Cloud and Aerith, should notice that things don’t seem quite right. The existence of Zack will probably be brought up much sooner, as well as visions of Aerith’s iconic death. Sephiroth will be actively derailing the party all the while, and the mystery of his new goals will haunt the heroes for much of their journey.

There are a number of other outstanding characters that Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will need to address. Yuffie will likely join the party early in the game, and her backstory and motivations will be more organically worked into the plot. That’s not too big of a change, but the surviving Avalanche members offer many more opportunities than that. Characters who were originally confined to Midgar may begin spreading across the world. An amnesiac Jessie could show up at the Gold Saucer fulfilling her dreams of becoming a dancer, or Biggs and Wedge could end up working with other anti-Shinra groups. There’s also no telling what the Turks, Shinra’s executives, or Deepground could be doing while everything else is going on.

The Remake Trilogy’s Hand Will Be Shown in FF7 Rebirth

However, all of that is small fry compared to what the FF7 Remake trilogy is truly capable of. With the introduction of a second timeline where Zack has survived, there could be another adventure running parallel to the main game. FF7 Rebirth could be peppered with cutaways to a version of FF7 featuring Zack, similar to how Final Fantasy 8 handled Laguna’s story. He could be accompanied by the surviving Avalanche members, an ill but enthusiastic Cloud, Barret’s friend Dyne, or Yuffie’s comrade Sonon. He could also be fighting against Genesis instead of Sephiroth. The possibilities for this alternate group are endless.

Things will come to a head during FF7 Rebirth’s narrative climaxes. Thanks to Sephiroth’s machinations, these two timelines may be close enough to occasionally touch. This could result in surprising moments like major characters falling into one universe or another, and plot-altering scenes playing out differently: for example, Zack appearing to fight the possessed Cloud immediately before Aerith’s death or Roche channeling Genesis while pursuing the party are all possible in FF7 Rebirth.

The game might introduce the rest of the main party, or it could save Vincent and even Cid for later. FF7 Remake’s two timelines may even be violently merged at the end of Rebirth. Whatever the case may be, Final Fantasy 7 Remake made a statement by defying expectations to be a simple remake. Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and the third title in the trilogy need to justify this choice, and in the process bring fans on a rollercoaster they didn’t even know they wanted.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is in development for PS5.