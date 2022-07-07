Final Fantasy 7 Dev Has No Plans to Remake Dirge of Cerberus or Before Crisis

During the recent announcement, Final Fantasy 7 introduced a whole wave of new games in addition to Rebirth, the second part of the remake of the main game. Unfortunately, this new wave of Final Fantasy 7 games probably won’t include remakes of Before Crisis or Dirge of Cerberus.

Before Crisis was a Japanese-only Final Fantasy 7 mobile prequel released in 2004. This Turkish role-playing game has never been fully localized and remains the only Final Fantasy 7 anthology never released internationally. Final Fantasy 7: Dirge of Cerberus, on the other hand, was a third-person shooter sequel released for PS2 in 2006, which focused on Vincent Valentine, a fan favorite character from Final Fantasy 7. Although it received mixed professional reviews, it caused mixed reactions. a significant cult following.

However, in a recent interview with executive producer Yoshinori Kitase and creative director Tetsuya Nomura, Famitsu learned that Square Enix has no plans to remake any of these games along with the upcoming Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth or Final Fantasy. 7: Eternal crisis. “The employees said they would like to remake Dirge of Cerberus, and tried to calculate the cost Before the Crisis,” Nomura said, but this was not currently part of the plans.

Players have had high hopes for a remake of Final Fantasy 7: Before Crisis for a very long time. Although it was originally planned to be released internationally, localization was canceled during production due to technological problems. Since the mobile game is no longer available, the story of Before Crisis can no longer be played without emulation and fan translations.

Although Dirge of Cerberus is not included in the remake schedule, its influence can already be felt in the Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade. Weiss and Nero — two characters from Dirge of Cerberus — appear in an additional episode of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade. “This is a shared world where all FF7—related games are connected,” Nomura said, suggesting that more elements from Dirge of Cerberus and possibly Before Crisis could appear in other FF7 remakes and games.

It is important to note that Nomura and Kitase have stated that there are currently no plans to remake these games. Although it seems unlikely at the moment, it could still happen in the future.

While players are excited about the revival of Final Fantasy 7 content after more than a decade, many are disappointed that Dirge of Cerberus and Before Crisis didn’t make the list. Each of the games offered new perspectives and content for the Final Fantasy 7 universe, and players would be very sorry to miss this in the new generation of games. Let’s hope that the developers of Final Fantasy 7 will be able to continue synthesizing storylines from these games in future games, as Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade did, so that they will not be lost in the annals of history.

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion will be released this winter on PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.