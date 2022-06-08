Final Fantasy 16: Everything We Know about Titan & Garuda Dominants

Square Enix finally showed off another look at the long-awaited Final Fantasy 16 during Sony’s recent State of Play event. The new FF16 trailer showed the 2023 release window, as well as a more detailed look at the new game mechanics and some of the characters that will appear in the game. The two new FF16 characters featured in the trailer are Hugo Kupka, the Dominant Titan, and Benedicta Harman, the Dominant Garuda, who are among the most powerful personalities in the game world.

FF16 takes place on the land of Valistea, which is divided into different countries. Valistea is home to massive Mother Crystals that provide the ether used to power the magic of the world. The peoples of Valistea built around the Mother Crystals to use their power more effectively. However, the balance of power is upset, as the disaster known as Pestilence threatens to spread throughout the world and could lead to a global conflict between the peoples of Valistea. The player takes on the role of Clive Rosfield, the eldest son of Archduke Rosaria. Clive has become a great warrior, and he is tasked with protecting his younger brother Joshua, who has the power of the Phoenix. Eventually Clive comes into contact with Ifrit, as a result of which he begins to seek revenge.

In the world of Final Fantasy 16, familiar invocations from the Final Fantasy series are widely used. In some parts of the series, summons are nothing more than powerful attacks with a bizarre cutscene, while in others they are among the most powerful creatures in the world, the use of which has great consequences throughout history. The calls in FF16 are at the heart of the story, as are the people who act as their guides and avatars in the world. Garuda and Titan are two recurring summonable creatures from the Final Fantasy series, and they will play an important role in FF16, as will humans channeling their power on the battlefield.

What are the dominants in Final Fantasy 16?

In the FF16 world, the constantly summoned monsters from the Final Fantasy series are known as Akons. Eikons cannot appear on Valistea’s earth by themselves and need human help. In Final Fantasy 16, there are people known as Dominants who were blessed (or cursed) by Akon’s power at birth and cannot break their bond. Dominants can manifest elements of Akon power, and it is even shown how they transform into their respectful Akon for Kaiju-style battles with other Akons. Different peoples of Valistea treat their Dominants differently: some rise to prominent positions, while others are enslaved so that they can be released on the battlefield. From the point of view of the concept, the Dominants are like a mixture of l’si from FF13 and Jinchuriki from Naruto, since they are ordinary people endowed with the power of a magical being that changes the course of their lives.

The trailers for Final Fantasy 16 showed several Eikons, including Ifrit, Shiva, Phoenix, Bahamut, Odin, Titan, Rama and Garuda. It is unclear if there will be other Akons in the final game, but there should be at least eight Dominants. Joshua Rosfield, the younger brother of FF16 protagonist Clive Rosfield, is the Dominant Phoenix. It is claimed that Clive himself is not a Dominant, but the latest FF16 trailer shows how he uses the power of several different Eikons. It has been confirmed that the Dominant acts as the protector of the Holy Sunbreak Empire, and the other acts as the ruler of the Valoed Kingdom.

Hugo Kupka: The Dominant Titan in Final Fantasy 16

Hugo Kupka is a Dominant Titan living in the Dalmec Republic in Final Fantasy 16. The Government of the Dalmec Republic is elected from among the members of its five states, which govern as a committee without a head of State. Dominants have a special place in the Parliament of the Dhalmek Republic, and the role of Kupka is a permanent economic adviser. Once an ordinary foot soldier, Kupka’s awakening as a Dominant Titan led to a rapid rise in power, which gave him control over the armies and laws of the republic and in the process made him rich.

Eventually he encounters the Dominant Garuda, and she teaches him that there is more to the world than wealth and power. Kupka is a massive man with a strong demeanor who treats other council members roughly and cuts soldiers with an axe on the battlefield. There is a scene where Kupka fights with Clive, whose body is shrouded in yellow crystals. The full form of the Titan Akon is shown fighting Shiva and breaking her ice with his fist, and his hand is torn apart by the flame of the Ifrit.