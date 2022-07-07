Final Fantasy 14 Getting Manderville’s Relic Weapon Makes Sense

Among the announcements of the future of Final Fantasy 14, the community learned a little about the next set of relic weapons. It is known that this weapon is powerful and has a great design, but it takes a lot of work to improve it. In addition, they become available only through patches after the end of the expansion. With the main story of Endwalker, it’s time for relic weapons.

The relic Endwalker weapon will be unique as it is actually related to what is known as the stupidest quests of Final Fantasy 14: The Manderville Quests. These side quests were optional and well known for their characters, story, and tone being completely silly. While some fans love these quests, others don’t appreciate them as much. The announcement that the next relic weapon will be associated with the Manderville quests caused a mixed reaction. However, relic weapons related to the Manderville quests eventually make sense.

What makes Hildibrand Manderville special for Square Enix

Hildibrand is the protagonist of the Manderville quest lines, and he himself is something of a relic of Final Fantasy 14. In fact, it was introduced in version 1.0, which was later abandoned. According to the documentary about the recycled version made by Noclip, Hildibrand was not just part of version 1.0, but arose due to the unique circumstance that 1.0 was going to be disposed of. The impending rejection of Calamity and 1.0 forced developers to adventurously create content for patches for 1.0. Knowing that the game was written off, there was room for stupidity and fun in it.

In this regard, it would not be an exaggeration to say that Hildibrand slightly symbolizes what makes Final Fantasy 14 so special. Like the MMO itself, he’s also back better than ever in A Realm Reborn. In fact, Hildibrand is constantly getting a kind of rebirth thanks to his quest lines. While the tone of his quests is absurd, he plays into the meta-theme of breaking and reviving Final Fantasy 14. He is also a symbol of the brave developers of version 1.0, who simultaneously had to make a new game and fix the old one, which was eventually removed. Those who made Hildibrand and weren’t afraid to share something stupid when things were going badly.

Why the connection with relic weapons

Although Manderville quests were in every expansion, they did not appear in Shadowbringers. They are back in Endwalker, and their participation in the quest line of relic weapons may be a way to compensate for their absence in the previous expansion. As for, in particular, relic weapons, all this is likely to be associated with Godbert Manderville, Hildibrand’s father.

Godbert is known as a master jeweler, although he has a hammer used by gunsmiths. He is also the owner of the Golden Saucer of Manderville and a member of the government that oversees Ul’da. He is always on the Manderville quests and undoubtedly has the talents and resources needed to create relic weapons. This does not necessarily mean that he will completely replace Geralt, although it is quite possible that the two masters will work together.

Endwalker is also a special addition, as it is the latest in the Hydaelyn and Zodiark arc. It is also the first completed arch in the series. Linking the Manderville quest line with the arch’s latest relic weapon gives a wonderful feeling that the game is coming full circle. Hildibrand Manderville, who was part of version 1.0 of Final Fantasy 14, participates in the quest line of relics, it’s a bit poetic. Despite the fact that the game has evolved in many ways, it can remember and brag about its roots.

Final Fantasy 14 is already available for PC, PS4 and PS5.