Final Fantasy 10 Should Get a Prequel, not a Remake

After Square Enix finally unveiled the first look at the second part of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake, fans are now speculating about which other games in the series should undergo the same remake. However, while Final Fantasy 6 or 9 may be the main contenders among fans for a remake, Final Fantasy 10 is the case when this classic game should be looking at expanding the universe, not remaking a masterpiece.

Looking back at the backstory and knowledge of the Final Fantasy game, there’s not even anything new for Square Enix, and Final Fantasy 7 Crisis Core stands out as one of the most impressive additions to one of these games. So with the developer’s prequel story as a model for how to take a fresh look at Final Fantasy 10, exploring a past adventure that players could only glimpse before could be a good way to bring the series to life more than 20 years later.

Final Fantasy 10 HD Remaster is Still relevant Today

Seeing how far Final Fantasy 7 has come since 1997, with sequels, prequels and entire full-length animated films, it’s more than understandable why fans wanted to see a remake of the original. Much of the original art style required players to fill in a lot of gaps, in no small part due to the graphic limitations of the original PlayStation, which could only create simple polygonal shapes to represent the characters. So fans wanting to keep playing the series on modern consoles needed something as comprehensive as this new Final Fantasy 7 Remake trilogy to get a game that’s relevant today.

In the case of Final Fantasy 10, these same graphical limitations are not so pronounced, and the character design is much better determined by the capabilities of the PS2. This, of course, does not correspond to some hyper-realistic visual effects available on modern consoles and computer games, but it does not require the same level of retouching to withstand today. In addition, PC players who want to improve the quality of Final Fantasy 10 HD Remaster already have mods to update the textures of almost every character, location and enemy in the game.

The fact is that the gap between Final Fantasy 10 and Final Fantasy 7 Remake is not nearly as big as the gap between the original Final Fantasy 7 and its remake. At the same time, the direction in which Square Enix chose the series that grew out of Final Fantasy 7 can become a model of how to interact with fans who still want more Final Fantasy 10 content. Thus, instead of reinventing the wheel, as the developer did with the Final Fantasy 7 Remake combat system and graphics, Square Enix can turn to Crisis Core for how to keep Final Fantasy 10 in modern games.

The Success of Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7

It’s interesting to note how often fans of Final Fantasy 7 take the expanded content created around the original game for granted, as if it were part of that experience in 1997. However, many concepts, such as the Deepground organization, as well as almost every aspect of Zack Fair’s character comes from additional games, and not from the original game itself. In particular, the expansion of Lore in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 not only forced fans to take a fresh look at the characters that were missing in the original, but also established a level of humanity among ordinary employees of the Shinra Corporation.

This prequel gave Square Enix an opportunity to better understand Sephiroth’s motives not only as one of the most terrifying villains in Final Fantasy, but also during his time as a member of SOLDIER. It should not be underestimated how much the rivalry between Sephiroth, Anguil and Genesis turned the classic villain into a much more complex character before and after his mind went blank when he was confronted with the truth about Genova. To the same extent, fan-favorite characters like Reno and Rood were given much more time to grow up among the fans, this time the Turks helped Zack first, and were not heartless killers when they later fought Cloud and AVALANCHE.

In addition to the new ways in which Crisis Core expanded the knowledge and characters of the series, this was the first evolution of classic combat, which turned into a more active style. Looking at the stages from the original Final Fantasy 7 to Crisis Core and, eventually, to Remake, all this is a natural development of the classic system and its re-equipment for modern games. With all this in mind, the plan from Crisis Core can show where Final Fantasy 10 should continue after 10-2.

The Final Fantasy 10 Prequel that Follows the Jackpot

The last thing to do here is what Square Enix should focus on when it comes to learning the lore that has been hanging in the background of Final Fantasy 10.