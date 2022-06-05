Final Destination 6’s Unique Character Plan Could Revitalize The Franchise

Since “Destination 6” is in development, it is hoped that this film will revive the franchise by fixing the ongoing problems with the characters of the series. Since the first entry in 2000, the Final Destination series has repeatedly made unique changes to the slasher genre. Since death itself kills the characters in confusing sequences, at the heart of each of these films is a group of people who avoid a fatal accident (thanks to a premonition) and then face the consequences of cheating death. Thanks to a premise straight out of the X-Files, the Final Destination series setup has always had the potential for interesting kills and engaging characters.

While the franchise has repeatedly delivered on its promises of convoluted death scenes, the Final Destination films have consistently failed when it comes to their characters. Superficial writing and development have ruined films with two-dimensional characters and flat dialogues. The first and fifth films are kind of exceptions to this rule, but even so, their characters are still far from attractive. They may not be the main attraction of the movies, but the “Destination” series could benefit significantly from character improvements in “Destination 6.”

Final destination 6 can finally become the entry that makes these changes if she takes advantage of her character plan. Most likely, in accordance with the established canon of “Final Destination”, the film will tell about characters who earn a living by emergency services, such as police officers and ambulance paramedics. Considering how often people in this line of work face death, this marks an intriguing direction for the series. If the creators can use this unique setting, Final Destination 6 will finally be able to provide the series with interesting characters to take care of, as well as thought-provoking topics to think about.

Since emergency services are at the center of Final Destination 6, this may signal a new emphasis on writing characters in the series. This decision to focus on these characters can give them extra depth when they face death. Still adhering to the established rules of the “Final Destination” movies, the film can break the trend of TV series if its next victims are not just blank sheets. These characters will be familiar with death, and watching how they act in this situation can be fascinating. The first The end point tried to do this with their characters; however superficial they were, the film effectively showed how they coped with their predicament. Final Destination 6 can follow this idea and improve it by making viewers sympathize with their characters in the process.

There is also an opportunity for some insightful discussions in “Destination 6”. In every film in this series, the dialogue was boring, and the fourth film, Destination, was the worst culprit. The characters of the sixth part, who will be the first to answer, can tell a lot about the predicament they faced, giving the film a unique look at the problem of death. If the sinister undertaker William Bloodworth (Tony Todd) returns to the series once again, he will probably even comment on the irony of these rescuers fleeing death. If the dialogue is written thoughtfully, Final Destination 6 can make the more intimate scenes as fascinating as the death scenes.