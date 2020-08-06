Filtered the next four phones in the Google Pixel range

Not long ago the arrival of the Google Pixel 4A, the last Google terminal that it has introduced to the market. But this does not mean that this is the time to stop for the company. Quite the contrary, and in Mountain View they still have many projects in the field of telephony. This has been shown by a document that confirms the next four mobiles that Google will launch soon.

Four new Pixel phones, some for this year

The staunch fans of the smartphone world know that in recent years different companies have launched variants of a single terminal. Sometimes we have seen that those phones have not come out at the same time as the output that all as has been the case with the Google Pixel 4A. The terminal has come out this week while the Pixel 4 came out late last year.

But we are going to stay at the Mountain View house since a document has revealed the next smartphones that Google will launch. At least that is what 9to5Google tells and mentions some expected models and others in which the company wants to debut in style. How could it be otherwise, the first that is most visible is the Google Pixel 5 and its variant Pixel 5A. This is something ‘expected’ within the company’s line of work, but what also confirms are the rumors of the arrival of a Pixel 4A 5G. It seems that the company has gone from launching an XL model of this by providing a better processor with the latest in connectivity. Its arrival would be scheduled for this fall with the Pixel 5.

But in the text, more terminals appear with their code names which are: ‘Raven’, ‘Oriole’ and ‘Passport’. Everything indicates that the first two would become part of the terminals in two years, that is, the Pixel 6 and 6A, but the last could be the big surprise. The reason is that Passport could be a foldable phone from Google. Come on, a competitor to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold family and other companies that are waiting for the moment to launch theirs.

Goodbye to Pixel 4

Everything that comes goes, and if you can no longer get performance it is best to remove it from circulation. This is what has also happened with the Pixel 4, the terminal that until now was the flagship of Google. According to the statements that the firm makes in Techcrunch where they affirm that after selling all the units of its inventory and that “people who are still interested in buying Pixel 4 or 4XL will be available in some authorized stores while supplies last.



