Filtered the colors of the iPhone 12 and its capabilities

There’s nothing left. Just days separate us from next Tuesday (and) 13 – a nice date by the way – the day Apple has chosen to celebrate its new Keynote. And after the one held last September, focused on the new iPad and Apple Watch Series 6, it is very clear that the new online and non-face-to-face event will be about the next generation of Apple mobiles.

What can we expect from the event? Well, according to all sources, a total of 4 models that will also have different dates of departure in stores. The ‘standard’ models of the iPhone 12 can be reserved from October 19, while the Pro versions would take longer, and would not be released until sometime in November.

Four iPhone 12s? Well yes, that is what is expected according to all the ‘leaks of experts and sources in the sector:

– Two top-of-the-range iPhone 12 models with 6.7 and 6.1-inch screens

– Two more ‘cheap’ iPhone 12 models with 5.4 and 6.1 inch screens

IPhone 12 colors

Of course, everything we know and everything that comes out between now and Tuesday, remains unofficial, third-party information not verified, and therefore not reliable, but we know how this sector works. And the leak expert Roland Quandt posted a message on his Twitter today pointing out the colors that each of the 4 iPhone 12 models will have, along with their storage space capabilities.

According to the tipster, pointing to a retailer as a source:

– Apple’s iPhone 12 Mini will come in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage variants. And in Green, Blue, Gold, Gray, Silver colors.

– iPhone 12 is also available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB memory variants in green, blue, gold, gray, and silver.

– The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will be introduced in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB variants in shades of gray, gold and silver.

Is this information true? In 5 days we will leave doubts.



