Filtered The Characteristics Of The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8 +

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: There is less left for Samsung to present us with its new generation of Galaxy S22 phones, in addition to three new tablets, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ and, surprise, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.

In this way, next February 25 we have an appointment with the manufacturer. Although their new tablets are going to give us few surprises. More than anything because the characteristics of the three versions have been leaked on Amazon Italy and Amazon France.

These will be the characteristics of the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

Regarding the Galaxy Tab S8, this model will have an 11-inch screen with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels. Under the hood we will find a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, accompanied by 8 GB of RAM and two options with 128 or 256 GB of storage. There will also be two versions, one WiFi and one 5G.

Finally, note that it will have a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 12-megapixel front camera. We cannot forget its 8,000 mAh battery, more than enough to support the weight of this tablet’s hardware.

As for the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus, we find almost equal features, although the diagonal of its screen amounts to 12.4 inches and a resolution of 2800 x 1752 pixels. This model will have a 10,090 mAh battery.

Amazon has revealed Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra… A gigantic 14.6" Display with a ‼️ Notch 🤯. And yep, with this size, comes the 728g of weight! Though, very thin at just 5mm. Link to the listing: https://t.co/YKc7oenR9Nhttps://t.co/PDkFkk3bN7 — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) January 20, 2022

And we go to the most vitaminized model and that wants to be a headache for Apple’s iPad Pro. We are talking about the impressive Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, a model that boasts dimensions of 32.64 x 20.86 x 0.55 cm and a weight of 728 grams. The reason? Its impressive 14.6-inch screen and 2960 x 1848 pixel resolution to offer an unrivaled multimedia section.

Technically it will have the same processor, RAM and storage capacity as its smaller sisters, but in this case, although it will come with the same 13-megapixel rear camera, it will have a dual-lens system on the front and a bracket to hang it from. Wall. Obviously, this model will have a larger capacity battery, 11,200 mAh, to support the weight of high-end hardware.

Note that all three models will be compatible with S Pen. Its price? The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is expected to cost €1,308.10 for the 5G version and €1,159.32 for the WiFi version. At the moment, we do not have details about the price of the other two models.