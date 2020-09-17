Filtered all the details of Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition

Samsung has a habit of launching multiple phones within the same family. Their differences are usually higher than the standard terminal, hence we have seen Plus and Ultra versions. Each one has improvements that provide more features to the terminal, making it worth more. But in the Korean company they propose a more affordable version that they have called Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition from which all the data has been leaked.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition data leaked

We have been talking for months about the arrival of a new member of the Galaxy S family. The good news for fans of the brand is that this device will be cheaper than its predecessors, something that will also be noted in the specification sheet of the terminal. And this is what we are going to talk about today since the data of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition has been leaked.

According to what Sammobile tells, the company’s new mobile will display a 6.5-inch screen in AMOLED Infinity O format where a 32 MPX camera would be housed. In addition, the panel will have a refresh rate of 120 Hz, very common now in the high range.

Its chassis will protect the internal components thanks to its IP68 certification and on its back it will display three cameras: a main 12 MPX, a 12 MPX wide angle and a telephoto lens of three magnifications of 8 MPX with some extra function that we could see the day of its premiere.

The little Galaxy S20 with 5G

One of the big concerns of many regarding the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition has been the integration of 5G. And it seems that the prayers will be heard because it will have a version with the latest in connectivity with the Snapdragon 865 that has been talked about in the last month. For the rest of the specifications, they will have a configuration of 8 + 128 GB, 4,500 mAh in the battery with a fast charge of 25 w and Android 10 under the One UI 2.0 customization layer. It should be noted that the charger included in the box transfers up to 15 w, so you will need a more powerful one to reach 25 w.

If you wonder about the price of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition it is still a mystery. We will have to wait until next September 23 to see the new Unpacked that the signature has prepared and where all the details of the device will be known.



