Filming of Uncharted Movie With Tom Holland Completed

Uncharted, one of the most famous game series developed by Sony, wants to try its luck on the big screen this time. The film adaptation of PlayStation’s popular game series Uncharted, with its graphics and action-packed story, has been completed. The first images of the film, which had to be postponed due to pandemic and various reasons, appeared in the coming weeks.

The lead role of the film is Tom Holland, who also gave life to Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, while Ruben Fleischer is in the director’s chair. Apart from Tom Holland, actors such as Antonio Banderas, Mark Wahlberg, Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle, Patricia Meeden and Sarah Patrick are also in the cast of the film.

The release date of the movie is certain

With the news that the filming was finished, the team shared the shirt that our main character Sully will wear, and started to excite the fans. For the Uncharted movie, which is planned to be released on July 16, 2021, editing and visual effects will be done right now. Of course, we can see that this movie is also postponed, as in many movies, due to the pandemic we are currently in. Although the pandemic has disappeared until this time, there are many movies waiting to be released for a long time. When all these films have announced their re-release dates, all films are expected to receive new dates gradually.

So, do you expect to see those high action-packed scenes we see in Uncharted’s games in the movie? Are you hopeful of Uncharted’s movie, which already has a movie-like story? You can share your thoughts with us in the comments section.



