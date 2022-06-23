Filming of the 6th season of “Sunset Sales” is scheduled to begin this summer after an extension for 2 seasons

Another drama is on the way! After a lot of changes in the fifth season of “Sunset Sales,” the cast certainly has a lot to discuss when production resumes.

Netflix officially announced on Thursday, June 23, that production of the 6th season of “Sunset Sale” is due to begin this summer.

The streaming platform also announced that the reality show, which tells about the life and career of luxury real estate agents in Los Angeles, has been officially renewed for seasons 6 and 7.

“Everyone is very excited,” a source told us in January, noting that the actors will have a “short break” between filming new seasons.

The premiere of “Sunset Sale” took place in March 2019, and viewers of the reality show got acquainted with agents working at the Oppenheim Group brokerage company in California. In addition to showcasing the magnificent multi-million dollar lists of these employees, the show also highlights the personal drama between the agents.

Season 5, which premiered in April, followed boss Jason Oppenheim’s whirlwind romance with Krischel Stauss before their breakup in December 2021 and Christine Quinn’s return to the office after maternity leave. Although the 33-year-old Texas native, who had a son Christian with her husband Christian Richard in May 2021, has since left the firm to start her own business, she previously confirmed that she would still be featured in Selling Sunset.

“I love this show,” Quinn told Us exclusively in May. “The show is, like, my No. 1 [and] everyone knows it. But right now we just need to be creative, because I don’t work for the Oppenheim Group. …Maybe it’s a battle of brokers.”

She added: “I’m not going anywhere. For example, I will always be on TV. I’m not going anywhere. It’s just, like, let’s have some fun now.”

Although Netflix has yet to reveal details about the new season and its dramatic storylines, they have teased us with a whole line of additional series about real estate and home renovation, including the premiere date of Orange County’s “Sunset Sales” spin-off, “OC Sale.” The stars of the new reality show 45-year-old Oppenheim and his twin brother Brett Oppenheim open a branch of their brokerage company in Newport Beach, California. Sale OC will release the first season of eight 30-minute episodes on Wednesday, August 24.

“How to Build a Sex Room,” “Dream House Makeover,” Season 3, “Instant Dream House,” hosted by Danielle Brooks, “Miami Design,” “Buying Beverly Hills” and “Buy My House” were also announced as part of Netflix’s Unscripted summer and fall programming.