Filming of Jurassic World stopped due to possible infections

New cases registered in the new Pinewood Studios production, “Jurassic World” halted the filming of the new installment which announced a pause following security protocols

Bad news comes for fans of “Jurassic World” after it was announced that the filming of the new installment, “Jurassic World: Dominion” would have been suspended for two weeks after presenting possible infections within the production.

The most recent reports indicate that the decision was made to suspend for two weeks the filming of the delivery of the latest film in the acclaimed science fiction saga: “Jurassic World: Dominion”

It would be the director Colin Trevorrow himself who shared a Twitter on Wednesday through which he announced that “some” positive tests of the virus emerged.

Later, it was announced that the suspected cases were negative, however, a decision was made to take a break to follow security protocols, in order to avoid greater risks.

It was a spokesman for Universal Pictures who reported that the company had been alerted the day before and that this morning no positive case was confirmed.

The safety and well-being of our cast and crew is paramount, he said. “Those who initially tested positive are now in self-isolation, as are those who were in contact with them.”

Likewise, the director himself commented he is confident that this wait will be worth it.

For the past three months, I have worked with an extraordinary cast and crew on a film that we are eager to share with the world. Although we will have to wait a little longer, it will all be worth it, ”Colin Trevorrow posted on social media.

The premiere of the film would be finally postponed until the summer of 2022, according to a statement that Universal Studios made last Tuesday.

The film that will now arrive in June 2022 was one of the great productions that would have resumed after the global shutdown derived from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last August, some media such as The New York Times announced the security measures that would have been taken on the set as well as some other cases of infections between the staff of Great Britain and Malta during the summer.

This production is one of the second that have been affected by the Covid-19 virus, after that of “Batman”, which last month also had to stop in the face of a case of coronavirus, so now it has been announced , would be released until March 4, 2022

The film “Jurassic World” is the return of the dinosaurs to the film world where the actors Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum will be the main protagonists of this “Jurassic Park” trilogy.

Likewise, Warner Bross has advanced announcements regarding other of its productions such as the long-awaited “Dune” by Villeneuve which was positioned elsewhere on the calendar from December 18, 2020 to October 1, 2021.

While for its part, the fourth installment of “Matrix” advanced its premiere after its premiere was announced for April 1, 2022, the new date revealed indicates that December 22, 2021 will be when it arrives at rooms.

Among other productions that have resisted the delays are the Pixar film, “Soul”, although some comments indicate that it could come through the Disney + platforms, as well as “Wonder Woman 1984” which has already been delayed three times.



