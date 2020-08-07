Filming of Friends Special Episode Postponed Again

It turned out that the special episode of Friends, whose shooting was postponed to the end of the summer due to the coronavirus epidemic, was delayed again. It is not yet known when the shooting, once again postponed due to the epidemic, will take place.

Friends, the comedy series that began broadcasting on the US NBC channel on September 22, 1994, died in 2004 after 10 seasons and 236 episodes. The production, which managed to write its name in gold letters among the most successful sitcom series in the USA during its 10 years of stay on the screens, has achieved the same success abroad and has millions of fans from all over the world.

The popularity of the series also motivated the producers. So much so that it has been announced that Friends will return with a special episode in the past months. This episode, which will be broadcast by HBO Max, was planned to be shot with live audiences in March, but these plans were dropped due to the coronavirus epidemic, and the end of summer was marked as the new shooting date.

Filming of the special episode of Friends has been canceled again:

Speaking about the delay at that time, WarnerMedia Entertainment President Bob Greenblatt pointed to the end of the summer for the canceled shootings. Stating that he did not want the special episode to take place in a virtual meeting, Greenblatt said it was worth having a large audience to experience friends coming together years later, so they did not want to make the special episode in a web call.

Now, according to the reports of a person known to be close to the industry, the special section that will bring 6 friends back together has been postponed once again due to the coronavirus epidemic. The planned new shooting date is not yet known.

In the past, it was reported that WarnerMedia paid over $ 400 million to buy the broadcast rights to the series, leaving Netflix behind. According to Deadline’s report dated May, Friends players are planned to pay between 3 and 4 million dollars for the special episode.



